R&L Irrigation Services, Inc. is family owned and run local business. Richard Williams the owner was a local farmer that started this business over 9 years ago. He is a cut above the rest, his customer service skills go beyond great.

Irrigation for lawns has come a long way, going green is our motto for the year 2009, Rainbird Irrigation has many options to save and conserve water. The rain sensor, a weather station, and the ability to operate your irrigation system on line. So if you are on vacation and know it is raining or very humid one day you have the option of turning your system on or off. These features are why R&L Irrigation Services, Inc. uses Rainbird for all of their installing needs.

Are you dreaming of greener lawns, lusher landscaping or more productive gardens and agricultural fields?

If so, then dream no longer - with a R & L Irrigation Services Inc. irrigation system not only will your garden and lawn look better, but you will also save time, money and water.



Our systems are designed to be as versatile as your needs. Whether you are a business owner, homeowner, farmer or building contractor, we can design an irrigation system for your needs. Simply set up a free on-site estimate and work with one of our irrigation system specialists to design and build the perfect system for your needs.



Our services are not limited to just irrigation, we also provide, outdoor lighting packages, rough grading & site work, planting & overseeding of lawns and epoxy flooring of garages, showrooms, partrooms and porches. We also provide a large variety of concrete pavers, driveways and retaining walls. During the winter months, we provide a snow removal service for local businesses and local developments.



Don't wait any longer - contact us today!