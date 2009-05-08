Products - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -
Turf Irrigation Products:
Spray Head Sprinklers
Lawn & Garden Sprinklers
Controllers
Wireless Controls
Electric Valves
Rain Sensors
Drip Pipes
Backflow Preventers
Agricultural Irrigation Products:
Traveling Sprinklers
Center Pivots
Big Guns
Sprinklers
Power Units
Drip Irrigation Systems
Pipes & Fittings
Chemical Injectors
8443 Cannon Road
Seaford, Delaware 19973
Phone: (302)628-3755
Email:
rlservices4747@comcast.net
Hours: Monday - Friday 8am - 4pm
*Emergency services are available
24-hours a day, 7 days a week.