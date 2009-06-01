X-RAY SERVICES

Peninsula Imaging offers state-of-the–art digital radiography and fluoroscopy. This equipment allows technologist to perform general x-rays, specialized orthopedic exams, and fluoroscopic studies of GI tract, spine and joints. We are able to provide CD and/or films of your exam immediately for your doctor. Routine x-ray exams are done on walk in basis.
