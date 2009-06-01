PET Imaging is an acronym for Positron Emission Tomography. This technology combines CT and a form of Nuclear Medicine Scanning to provide one of the most advanced imaging techniques available today. This testing can pinpoint increased blood flow to areas of the body to find and evaluate disease. The 3-dimensional image of the body allows for a more accurate diagnosis with pinpoint accuracy to begin treatment in less time.
