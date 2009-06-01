Competency

We are accredited by the American College of Radiology in PET/CT, CT and mammography. Additionally, our mammography facilities have a separate certification from the American College of Radiology and the FDA.

Each of our radiologists is certified by the American Board of Radiology. Individually, we have completed additional fellowship training in various subspecialty areas such as angiography, ultrasound, neuroradiology and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).



Our technologists work directly under our supervision. Each has received a diploma from an accredited Radiologic Technology (RT) program and are registered with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. Our mammography and ultrasound technologists have earned advanced qualifications from the American Registery of Radiologic Technologists. All of our staff participate in regular continuing education.