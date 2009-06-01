All studies performed at Peninsula Imaging are interpreted and dictated on-site by radiologists who live and work in Salisbury. No exams are sent to other cities or states for interpretation by other radiologists.

We pride ourselves on both the quality and the promptness of our reports to your referring physician. A written report is sent to your physician, usually with hours of your procedure.

If your physician chooses to participate, Peninsula Imaging also offers direct web access to your doctor of your results and images for your physician's review.