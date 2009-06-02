Personal Services

Personal insurance lines help protect you and your family. As well, these insurances cover the most important personal assets such as a home or vehicle. Read about some of the insurances below, when you're ready Contact Us for a quote.

Homeowners Insurance

You must have homeowner's insurance if you own a home. The coverage will protect one of your largest financial investments. These policies are designed to provide financial protection in the event of damage to your home, such as fire, wind or vandalism. A Homeowner's policy will also protect personal property, such as furniture that is damaged as a result of a fire, or the theft of electronic equipment. In addition you will be protected from liability as a result of homeownership, such as a visitor who slips on your icy steps and break an ankle.

The standard homeowner's policy covers the following:

The physical structure of your home, permanent structures on your property, and your personal property Personal liability exposures that arise from being a homeowner Additional costs that you may incur as a result of a covered loss, such as fire that may make your home uninhabitable.

Renter's Insurance

Renter's insurance will protect your personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing or electronic equipment, in the event of a fire or burglary. Renter's insurance will also protect you if you are responsible for bodily injury or property damage to others, for example, if a visitor slips on your wet kitchen floor and becomes injured.

Renter's insurance can protect you from: Fire or Lightning; Smoke; Vandalism or Malicious Mischief; Theft; Accidental Discharge of Water; and other events.

Automobile Insurance

If you are operating a vehicle, you need auto insurance. An automobile insurance policy can protect you from financial losses resulting from a car accident. Without this protection you risk paying the full cost of harm you cause others, or: repairing or replacing your car if it's damaged or stolen.

Auto insurance coverages explained: