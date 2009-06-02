We offer a wide range of products and business services that are designed to help companies meet their commercial insurance needs. We'll work on your behalf to identify and provide insurance solutions to fit your particular needs.

A few of our commercial services have brief descriptions below. If you have a question or would like a quote, please contact us.

Commercial Liability Insurance

Commercial Liability Insurance provides coverage for other individuals who are on your property and/or exposed to your operations. This commercial insurance helps protect you from injury or damage claims made by the other parties.

Policies provide coverage for liability arising out of:

Personal and Advertising Injury Products/Completed Operations Fire Damage Liability (damage by fire to premises rented to insured) Premises and Operation Medical Payments

You can combine your General Liability Insurance together with your Property Insurance and other Insurance policies into one convenient Businessowners Package Policy, providing you with one comprehensive policy. The Businessowners policy helps save you time and money on your total Commercial Insurance program. In addition, you can add a Commercial Umbrella Policy to help cover the "million-dollar lawsuits" that occur far too often these days.

Worker's Compensation Insurance

Workers' Compensation insurance provides for the payment of medical benefits, death benefits, income benefits, and rehabilitation benefits in the case of accidental bodily injury or disease arising out of and in the course of employment. The bodily injury must be caused by an accident. Only occupational diseases, which are unique to the occupation, are covered.

Worker's Compensation provides for the payment of four types of benefits:

Medical benefits Income benefits Death benefits Rehabilitation benefits

Business Auto Insurance

Business Auto Insurance allows you to insure not only private passenger cars, but also trucks, trailers, semi-trailers and commercial vehicles designed for use on public roads. You can insure vehicles that are owned, hired, leased or borrowed by your businesses. Business Auto Insurance covers corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships and associations.

Farm Owners Insurance

We recognize that your farm operation deserves special protection. After all, your farm is both your home and your livelihood! We can help you protect this investment by customizing an insurance plan based on your special needs.

We offer a range of coverage's, some include:

Farm Barns, Building and Structures Liability Replacement Cost Livestock Theft / Vandalism

Other Services Include