What Happens to Jackson's Kids?

LOS ANGELES (CBS)- A big question in the wake of Michael Jackson's sudden death is what happens now with his three children.

Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., known as Prince -- Jackson's first son, was born in 1997. Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, his daughter, was born in 1998. And Prince Michael Jackson II, known as Blanket, a second son, was born in 2002. Blanket is the child Jackson held over a balcony in an infamous baby-dangling incident.

Jackson family attorney Brian Oxman says the children "are with the nanny. They're being cared for. Mrs. Jackson loves them. She takes care of them."

Oxman explains that the youngsters are currently with their grandmother, Katherine.

But who will ultimately get custody? Debbie Rowe, Jackson's second wife, is the mother of the two oldest. They're divorced .

Could she end up with them?

"I don't talk about being a parent," Rowe remarked to Entertainment Tonight in 2004, when she let the show into her home. Because of a reported confidentiality agreement at the time, she didn't talk about the kids or about Jackson.

"My family it's off limits to everyone," Rowe continued.

In 2005, Rowe battled Jackson over custody and eventually was allowed shared custody of the children.

But back in 2004, it was, as ET's Kevin Frazier put it, "obvious she was a woman living in some kind of fear."

"My big fears, I can't talk about, and I wouldn't," she said. "And my biggest fear is that those fears happen."

Rowe has not yet issued any statement about Jackson's death or the situation with the children.

