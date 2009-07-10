DVD Review: August the First

What's initially striking is the music. It's recognizable instantly as being African. You hear those drums, possibly Nigerian sounds in origin, and you're instantly hooked.

Directed by Lanre Olabisi, this story of a postponed graduation party, which takes place all in one day, the titular date in fact, was shot with a lot of handheld camera angles, if only to signify the shakiness of the graduate's family.

Tunde, played by new actor Ian Alsup, is that graduate and his family's shakiness gets shakier when Tunde rushes in a surprise guest to their backyard celebration. Unfortunately, no one is happy about this guest, a guest who's come all the way from Africa.

Ten years ago, a schism was formed. The problem is Tunde hasn't accepted it, probably because it happened when he was young, but this party will finally make him face it.

Tunde's brother and sister, his mother, grandmother, and even his girlfriend all try to talk him out of a potential move. His father, however, is another case.

There is this idea that sometimes children can get into their heads about their parents. Not often is it realistic. Some children carry it into adulthood. Others don't.

The issue of absentee parents, especially absentee fathers in the African-American community, has been highly prevalent. This is one of a very, very limited number of films that deals with that issue in a realistic way, instead of the broad, stereotypical ways of Tyler Perry's movies.

This is Film Movement's Year 6, Film 3 feature. It premiered on the festival circuit in 2007. It was made available on DVD in July 2008. Go to FilmMovement.com for more details.

Five Stars out of Five

Not rated but recommended for mature audiences

Running Time: 1 hr. and 21 mins.

