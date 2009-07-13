Flea and Tick Web Resources

The links below provide a complete list of flea and tick products being evaluated by the EPA. Also find links to report problems about flea and tick products to the EPA as well as to get information on using flea and tick treatments.
What You Should Know About Flea and Tick Products: http://www.hsus.org/pets/pet_care/what_you_should_know_about_flea_and_tick_products/
Veterinary Referral Center & Emergency Service: http://www.vetreferral.com/contact/contact_copy(1).htm
Flea and Tick Fact Sheets: http://www.epa.gov/pesticides/factsheets/flea-tick.htm
Listing of EPA-registered Spot-on Flea and Tick Products: http://www.epa.gov/pesticides/health/prodname-reg.pdf
