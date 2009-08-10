Affiliation With the Penn Cancer Network:

Bayhealth Medical Center has affiliated with Penn Medicine to provide access to academic medical-level expertise in cancer care to Bayhealth. As the only affiliation in Delaware with Penn's Abramson Cancer Center, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Delaware, the relationship with Bayhealth provides expanded cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education to Delaware residents.

Member of the Penn Cancer Network

Penn Cancer Network hospitals provide cancer care in their communities in collaboration with the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania - one of the nation's first NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers.

The Penn Cancer Network encompasses a select group of community hospitals throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and now Delaware. All participants in the University of Pennsylvania Cancer Network share a commitment to excellence in patient care and cancer research, as well as improvement in the health and well being of their communities.

This means that Bayhealth's cancer patients have direct access to the latest medical research and clinical trials close to home in a community hospital setting.