Iftekhar A. Khan, MD

Dr. Khan is the Medical Director of Medical Oncology and Principal Investigator of the Clinical Trials Program at Bayhealth. He is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology and received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan. Dr. Khan completed a fellowship in bone marrow transplantation/hematology-oncology at the University of Connecticut Health Center, and residencies in internal medicine at Wright State University Good Samaritan Hospital and VA Medical Center.