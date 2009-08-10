Bayhealth Oncology, Radiation Oncology Services, Dover, Milford,DE - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Iftekhar A. Khan, MD

Dr. Khan is the Medical Director of Medical Oncology and Principal Investigator of the Clinical Trials Program at Bayhealth. He is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology and received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan. Dr. Khan completed a fellowship in bone marrow transplantation/hematology-oncology at the University of Connecticut Health Center, redundant to the previous line, and residencies in internal medicine at Wright State University Good Samaritan Hospital and VA Medical Center. 
