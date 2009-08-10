Kathrina L. Chua, MD

Dr. Chua is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology. She received her medical degree from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. Dr. Chua completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Maryland Medical Center, where she also served as an assistant instructor in medicine. Additionally, she completed internal medicine residencies and internships at the University of Connecticut Health Center. Dr. Chua has conducted extensive studies in breast cancer, immune function after stem cell transplantation and the effects of smoking on cardiopulmonary responses to exercise.