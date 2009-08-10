Rishi Sawhney, MD

Dr. Sawhney is Medical Director of the Bayhealth Cancer Institute. He is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology, and completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was also selected to be a member of the prestigious American Society of Hematology Trainee Council. Additionally, Dr. Sawhney completed both a residency and an internship in internal medicine at Harbor Hospital Center in Baltimore, Md., where he served as Chief Resident and was named Most Outstanding Resident Physician of the Year and Intern of the Year. He received his medical degree with high honors from the Ross University School of Medicine. Dr. Sawhney has completed research in renal cell carcinoma, bladder, prostate, and head and neck cancers.