John E. Lahaniatis, MD

Dr. Lahaniatis is the Medical Director of Radiation Oncology. He is board-certified by the American Board of Radiology/Radiation Oncology. He earned his master's and medical degree at the Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, where he completed his internship in medicine and his residency in radiation oncology. Dr. Lahaniatis also served as Chief Resident -Radiation Oncology at Hahnemann, Graduate and MCP Hospitals. He continues to write and publish scientific literature on topics of cancer management and care as well, and serve as a peer reviewer for scientific journals. He chairs the Multidisciplinary Tumor Board at Kent General Hospital and the Cancer Committee at Kent General Hospital. He has been very active in talking to civic organizations and providing screening services to the community.