John T. Fazekas, MD, FACR

Dr. Fazekas is board-certified in radiation oncology. He earned his medical degree from Ohio State University. Dr. Fazekas completed an internship at King County Hospital and radiation oncology residencies at the University of California and Mt. Zion Institute. He was a clinical professor of radiology at New York University, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Catholic Medical Center and North Shore University Hospitals. Dr. Fazekas is a Fellow of the American College of Radiology. He is also a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, the Medical Advisory Board and the American Cancer Society Prostate Cancer Advisory Group.