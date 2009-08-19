Adity Sharma, MD

Board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Sharma recently completed a fellowship in Hematology and Medical Oncology at the George Washington University Medical Center Division of Hematology-Oncology in Washington, DC.

Prior to this, she completed a residency at the George Washington University Medical Center Department of Internal Medicine and an internship at St. Vincent Medical Center Department of Internal Medicine in Bridgeport, Conn. Dr. Sharma received her medical degree from the University of Mumbai, Grant Medical College in Mumbai, India.

Dr. Sharma is a member of the American Society of Hematology and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Sharma is currently accepting new patients at Bayhealth Medical Center. To make an appointment in Dover at 540 S. Governors, Suite 100A, please call (302) 744-7994 and to make an appointment at Cancer Center at Milford, please call (302) 430-5300.