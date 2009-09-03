Traditional kitchen design usually centers around the location of your primary work areas and appliances; namely the main sink, stove or cooktop and refrigerator. This concept of the work triangle containing these three areas is still relevant but what we have seen as a developing trend in kitchens is an evolution from the traditional kitchen into a multi-functional space. New kitchens have become the central living space in many homes including multiple work areas for food prep, eating, homework, surfing the internet, watching TV and obviously cooking family meals. Custom cabinetry, point of use appliances and functional work surfaces can be incorporated to enhance the functionality of the space. In some cases the traditional work triangle can be sacrificed in order to effectively incorporate the many demands of this new family living space. A professional kitchen designer can take the time to discuss the needs of your family and adapt the space to meet your specific expectations.