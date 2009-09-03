Aging in Place

This is a developing area of kitchen and home design. The idea here is that as we age, many of us are choosing to stay in our homes as long as possible before choosing another option like an assisted living facility. Using design techniques geared toward making the space safer and more functional, our designers can transform a traditional kitchen into a space that allows homeowners to remain safe and productive in their homes as they get older. Some of the basics include:

Varying countertop heights to provide multiple work areas including space for wheelchair access Raising the dishwasher Incorporating easy to grab hardware Maintaining enough room for maneuverability of wheelchairs Selecting cooktops with front controls Incorporating side by side refrigerators Utilization of pull-out drawers and other advanced storage options for ease of access to cabinets

These are just a few of the considerations when choosing to redesign your kitchen for safer and more effective use as you stay in your home or help a family member maintain their independence for as long as possible.