Customer Comments

Michele, thanks so much for the fine job on our kitchen renovation. The costs came in well within our budget and the quality of the work was excellent. One of the best parts about the renovation was your patience and willingness to help coordinate what appeared to us to be a fairly complex job, with custom milling of existing cabinets, plumbing needs, and floor and appliance, and countertop installation. It all went very smoothly. The quality of woodworking was excellent and we always felt comfortable with the workmen you sent to our house. They were highly skilled and knowledgeable. I would gladly recommend your products and services to friends. Please feel free to use us as a satisfied reference.



Sincerely,

Wm. and Nancy Turner

WK Turner

President

E. S. Adkins and Company





In my work as a construction professional, we judge others and are judged based on quality, schedule, price and responsiveness to issues during construction. My wife Tina and I can definitely say that in our home kitchen renovation, Kitchen Concepts Plus truly exceeded our expectations. They are true professionals and client conscious. We highly recommend Kitchen Concepts Plus.



Michael D. Dashiell

Pre construction Manager

Nason Construction, Inc





Mike, We were very happy with the service that Kitchen Concepts provided from the beginning. You and Amy were very easy to deal with and accommodating to our schedules - even meeting with us in the evenings at our home. During the installation all members of your staff were accommodating to our needs. They didn't make a mess and worked around my schedule (which was not easy since we were coordinating with other contractors as well and had a short window of time).

As for quality of the work ... it was exceptional. We LOVE our new kitchen and wet bar.

Thanks for everything,



Amy Miller

As a client who has a house approaching 100 years and a great love of the past I wanted a new kitchen that looked old. Kitchen Concepts was able to take my vision and produce a beautiful and equally functional kitchen that honors the history of my house. The service and materials were exceptional. Details were not overlooked and time lines were strictly adhered to. The few glitches were professionally and speedily overcome. My satisfaction with the process and final product have far exceeded my expectations.



Sincerely,

Gail Clark

Excellent quality - and a great price. The selection was amazing. Their showroom has every option and sample - it was very nice that we only had to go to one place to pick everything out.



Steve & Melanie Townsend

Best part of redoing our entire kitchen was working with all of you. You took our extremely dated, dark and confining kitchen and created a space where I can cook and bake in comfort while entertaining family and friends.

We love our new kitchen.

The people that make up your company - always professional, friendly and great at what they do. Also love your showroom - great place to get ideas and look at samples.

You were able and willing to customize the cabinets etc. to give us exactly what we wanted.

Very, very friendly - made us feel welcome and were always wiling to answer any questions we had. They were open and honest about what we could do with our space to best utilize it. Lori Parsonson gave us several design options to work with and didn't stop tweaking it till she had it perfect - her final design accommodated everything we wanted it to - and looked great. She also helped us find some of the detail items that made our kitchen special - like the farmhouse sink.

Terry Vincent and his crew did an excellent job installing our kitchen. He made sure everything fit right and looked perfect. He kept the work area clean and organized. When we requested some additional detail work that went beyond the original job spec Terry took care of it in a flash.

