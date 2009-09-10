Remodel Services

We Offer



Although Our Name Says "Kitchen", The "Plus" Is The Rest Of The Story...

Complete Kitchens, Baths, Entertainment Centers, Murphy Beds, Closets, Offices & more!

A Variety Of Cabinet Lines To Choose From To Fit Your Unique Style.

Countertops In Granite, Silestone & Many Other Materials Available.

Flooring In Tile, Carpet, Wood or Engineered Wood.

Construction Including New Walls, Doors & Trim, Upgrade Plumbing & Electric, New Lighting and Painting.

One call to us and we will manage the project from design, through permit to completion and finally... always to your satisfaction.

Please visit our web site or come to our showroom to find out more about what sets us apart from others.

Call to discuss group condo discount packages!

Why Remodel?



1st If you recently purchased a new beach property and you want to make it your own with personal touches, amenities and conveniences, now is the time. Many properties were built in the 80's and 90's have not been updated yet with new materials like granite countertops, new tile floors, cabinets or appliances and frankly... it is just time.



2nd If you use your beach property as a rental during the season, you are competing with literally thousands of brand new condos and townhouses that have not been sold. Many are becoming rentals in order to generate income for the developers who are paying interest on loans. These all come complete with new kitchens, appliances, bath amenities and flooring. You need to ask yourself how your property will compete for the limited vacation dollars spent over the next few years.



3rd Let's assume you do want to sell your property. Once again, you are in competition for the attention of buyers who have a thousand choices of brand new properties from Ocean City to the Delaware beaches. Even with a good location, you still need to hit the buyers emotional hot button and measure up to the minimum standard that they expect now in resort areas. That includes granite countertops, fresh paint, new appliances and cabinets at the very least. That remodel, done right and with a budget in mind, has shown to increase the purchase price and reduce the time on the real estate market.



Why Select Us To Manage Your Project?



Kitchen Concepts Plus has been selected by premier Contractors & Developers to provide the finest cabinetry & countertops for new condominium projects & homes in Ocean City, Southern Delaware & Delmarva for years. That experience has allowed us to develop working relationships with many of the very best plumbers, electricians, flooring professionals and other tradesmen. This results in a top notch team, quarterbacked by our KCP staff to create and manage complete remodel programs. In addition to bringing the best people to the team, our production experience allows us to plan, schedule, budget and ultimately perform better than our competition from the traditional remodel market. No matter what your individual budget is, our experience & process insures that your project is done on time and on budget.

