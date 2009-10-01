Report: H1N1 Flu Might Fill up Hospitals in 15 States - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Report: H1N1 Flu Might Fill up Hospitals in 15 States

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP/WBOC)- If a third of people wind up catching H1N1 flu, 15 states- including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia- could run out of hospital beds around the time the outbreak peaks, a new report warns Thursday.

The nonprofit Trust for America's Health estimates the number of people hospitalized could range from a high of 168,000 in California to just under 2,500 in Wyoming.

The public health advocacy group used government flu computer models to study how quickly hospitals would fill up during a mild pandemic, like the kind the H1N1 flu- what doctors prefer to call the 2009 H1N1 strain- is shaping up to be. It based its estimates on the mild 1968 pandemic, suggesting up to 35 percent of the population could fall ill.

Even though only a fraction would be sick enough to be hospitalized, health officials are bracing: When H1N1 first appeared in the spring, more than 44,000 people visited emergency rooms in hard-hit New York City, the report noted. Just sorting out which patients are sick enough to be admitted from the vast majority who need to go home is a big job. And hospital capacity varies widely.

By the outbreak's peak, the new report suggests Delaware and Connecticut hospitals would fill up soonest. Also on that list: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

To deal with overcrowding from emergencies, hospitals are supposed to have "surge" plans-when they would postpone elective surgeries to free up beds, for instance, and when they might even need to call in government help for mobile hospital units. 

  • Business NewsMore>>

  • Without Toys R Us, 30,000 Jobs, a Black Hole for Toy Makers

    Toys R Us is Planning to Liquidate its US Operations

    Mar 15, 2018 7:51 AM2018-03-15 11:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:56:11 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    Toys R Us is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.More
    The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
    The 70-year-old retailer is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees.    More

  • House Bill 1052 Limits Production for Small Breweries

    House Bill 1052 Limits Production for Small Breweries

    Feb 15, 2018 10:47 PM2018-02-16 03:47:00 GMT
    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:47 PM EST2018-02-16 03:47:34 GMT
    (Photo credit: MGN)(Photo credit: MGN)
    The proposed house bill 1052 rolls back limitations for small breweries from 2,000 barrels to 500 annually.More
    The proposed house bill 1052 rolls back limitations for small breweries from 2,000 barrels to 500 annually. More

  • DowDuPont to Transfer up to 150 Employees to Delaware

    DowDuPont to Transfer up to 150 Employees to Delaware

    Feb 14, 2018 8:28 AM2018-02-14 13:28:00 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:28 AM EST2018-02-14 13:28:55 GMT
    Chemical company DowDuPont is set to transfer up to 150 of its Pennsylvania specialty products division employees to Delaware next year.More
    Chemical company DowDuPont is set to transfer up to 150 of its Pennsylvania specialty products division employees to Delaware next year.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices