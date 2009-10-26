Prostate Center Support Group Meetings

Several Support groups meet at the Shore Regional Cancer Center (SRCC) and are offered free of charge. For information on additional support groups in your area or on-line support groups, contact one of our Oncology Social Workers at 410-820-6800.

Us, Too Prostate Cancer Support Group - 6:30 on 2nd Tuesdays of the month @SRCC. Contact Sharon Richter at 410-820-6800 x 108.

Weekly Support Group, The Wellness Community of Delmarva- 5-7 pm every Thursday @ SRCC. Pre-register by calling 1-888-806-0756.

Daytimers Support Group, The Wellness Community of Delmarva - 10:30 - Noon, 1st & 3rd Wed @ SRCC. Pre-register by calling 1-888-806-0756.

Cancer Partners (for family & other care givers), The Wellness Community of Delmarva- 5-7pm on 1st & 3rd Thursdays @ SRCC. Pre-register by calling 1-888-806-0756.