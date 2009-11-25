Delmarva Shopping Center Black Friday Sales and Deals

Some of Delmarva's largest retail shopping centers will be having special Black Friday sales events.

Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach, Del., will open at 12 a.m. on Black Friday. Many of the 130 stores will offer special discounts on different days throughout the weekend. Tanger's Web site will list the deals by store and by day. For more information click on: www.tangeroutlet.com/rehobothbeach

The Centre at Salisbury mall in Salisbury, Md., will be open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. For more information about events, sales and coupons click on: www.centreatsalisbury.com/

The Dover Mall in Dover, Del. will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. For more information about mall sales and offers, click on: www.simon.com/mall/?id=1243.

The Ocean City Factory Outlets in Ocean City, Md. has several stores that will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, with all stores open by 8. For more information click on: www.ocfactoryoutlets.com/.