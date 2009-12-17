More Charges Filed Against Lewes Pediatrician - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Reported by Kye Parsons and Michael Lopardi

More Charges Filed Against Lewes Pediatrician

Updated:
Dr. Earl B. Bradley Dr. Earl B. Bradley

LEWES, Del.- Authorities say a Lewes pediatrician, arrested earlier this week in connection with the alleged rape of a 2-year-old girl, is facing a slew of new charges.

Delaware State Police say that as a result of a preliminary forensic investigation of a computer seized Wednesday by Troop 4 detectives, 56-year-old Dr. Earl Bradley is now charged with four counts of first-degree rape with a victim less then 16 years of age, as well as second-degree rape with a victim less than 16 years of age, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child by photo or film and endangering the welfare of a child.  

Bradley turned himself in to Troop 4 detectives on Friday morning. Bond information was not immediately known.

Bradley was first arrested on Wednesday on second-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with two separate events that, according to court documents, occurred with a 2-year old girl in the last two months.

Court documents say the mother of the accuser was present in the exam room when Bradley first examined her on Dec. 7. Bradley then carried the girl out of the examination room, according to court documents.

"The mother stayed behind in the examination room. The mother advised she stayed behind because she trusted Dr. Bradley with her child because of his position as a doctor," the documents stated.

"Dr. Bradley removed the victim to the basement of the office, where a toy room is located. It is Dr. Bradley's practice to take patients to this room to allow them to get candy or a toy after they have an examination completed," the documents said.

After leaving the office and eating lunch, the girl complained to her mother about pain, documents said. The mother contacted the father, who said the girl made similar complaints after an October visit to Bradley's office for a flu shot, the documents said.

State police spent a year investigating accusations against Bradley, but could not arrest him until they had evidence, said spokesman Cpl. Thomas Guarini. Wednesday's search warrant allowed police to enter Bradley's office, Baybee Pediatrics on Coastal Highway, and obtain medical files and computers that could be used in the investigation of other accusations, Guarini said.

Since news of the arrest, Guarini said police were interviewing several other possible victims but he could not provide a number.

Meanwhile, Beebe Medical Center temporarily suspended Bradley's medical staff privileges, said Vice President for Corporate Affairs Wallace Hudson.

During their search of Bradley's office, state police said investigators only obtained medical records of those involved in the investigation. Parents seeking their children's medical files should contact BayBees Pediatrics, which is currently closed, according to police. 

