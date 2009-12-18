Court Documents: Pediatrician Videotaped Sex Acts on Toddlers

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Lewes pediatrician is facing more than two dozen child sex charges after being accused of videotaping himself forcibly performing sexual acts on girls, ages 3-months to 13, at his practice, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.

On Friday, Delaware State Police arrested Dr. Earl Bradley, 56, of Lewes, for the second time this week. He now faces eight counts of first-degree rape, three counts of second-degree rape, 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child by photo or film and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Multiple victims have come forward but police cannot specify an exact number, said spokesman Cpl. Thomas Guarini. Bradley ran BayBees Pediatrics on Coastal Highway near Lewes. Bradley posted bail after the original charges were filed Wednesday but was arrested again on Friday.

Court documents say multiple videos were filmed between Aug. 7, 2009, and Dec. 13, 2009, and found on computer thumb drives or in digital format. The videos, which range in length from 20 seconds to several minutes, were filmed in an exam room, in the basement or a separate building, not attached to the main office, where Bradley took patients for treats, the documents say.

On one video that court documents say was filmed on or about Dec. 13 involving a 2-year old girl, the documents say, "At the end of the tape, the defendant redresses, offers the child a treat and tells her they are going in to see 'Mommy.'"

"Det. [name blacked out] describes this as one of the most violent and brutal attacks on a child of any age that he has seen captured on video," the documents say.

Police said they spent about a year investigating Bradley but could not arrest him until obtaining evidence. Police removed several computers and medical files from Bradley's office while executing a search warrant on Wednesday, said Guarini.

The videos were examined by detectives at the Delaware State Police High Technology Crime Unit in Dover, the documents say. Detectives stopped the video and obtained an additional search warrant from the Justice of the Peace after realizing they may contain illegal sexual acts with a child, the documents say. The documents describe the alleged activities in the videos.

The names involving police personnel are blacked-out in the documents. Children are generally identified as "Jane Doe" with a corresponding number.

Bradley, dressed in a Mickey Mouse jean-jacket, jeans and green sneakers, walked slowly and did not speak as police walked him out of Troop 4 in Georgetown on Friday. He was handcuffed behind his back and also shackled at the feet.

Bradley was then arraigned in Justice of the Peace court in Georgetown. The judge listed bail at $2.9 million cash and ordered Bradley to surrender his passport if he has one, Guarini said. Police said Bradley did not post bail and was locked up in the Sussex Correctional Institute.

Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.