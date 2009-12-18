Court Documents: Pediatrician Videotaped Sex Acts on Toddlers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Reported by Michael Lopardi

Court Documents: Pediatrician Videotaped Sex Acts on Toddlers

Posted:
Dr. Earl Bradley Dr. Earl Bradley

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Lewes pediatrician is facing more than two dozen child sex charges after being accused of videotaping himself forcibly performing sexual acts on girls, ages 3-months to 13, at his practice, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.

On Friday, Delaware State Police arrested Dr. Earl Bradley, 56, of Lewes, for the second time this week. He now faces eight counts of first-degree rape, three counts of second-degree rape, 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child by photo or film and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Multiple victims have come forward but police cannot specify an exact number, said spokesman Cpl. Thomas Guarini. Bradley ran BayBees Pediatrics on Coastal Highway near Lewes. Bradley posted bail after the original charges were filed Wednesday but was arrested again on Friday.
 
Court documents say multiple videos were filmed between Aug. 7, 2009, and Dec. 13, 2009, and found on computer thumb drives or in digital format. The videos, which range in length from 20 seconds to several minutes, were filmed in an exam room, in the basement or a separate building, not attached to the main office, where Bradley took patients for treats, the documents say.
 
On one video that court documents say was filmed on or about Dec. 13 involving a 2-year old girl, the documents say, "At the end of the tape, the defendant redresses, offers the child a treat and tells her they are going in to see 'Mommy.'"
 
"Det. [name blacked out] describes this as one of the most violent and brutal attacks on a child of any age that he has seen captured on video," the documents say.
 
Police said they spent about a year investigating Bradley but could not arrest him until obtaining evidence. Police removed several computers and medical files from Bradley's office while executing a search warrant on Wednesday, said Guarini.
 
The videos were examined by detectives at the Delaware State Police High Technology Crime Unit in Dover, the documents say. Detectives stopped the video and obtained an additional search warrant from the Justice of the Peace after realizing they may contain illegal sexual acts with a child, the documents say. The documents describe the alleged activities in the videos.
 
The names involving police personnel are blacked-out in the documents. Children are generally identified as "Jane Doe" with a corresponding number.
 
Bradley, dressed in a Mickey Mouse jean-jacket, jeans and green sneakers, walked slowly and did not speak as police walked him out of Troop 4 in Georgetown on Friday. He was handcuffed behind his back and also shackled at the feet.
 
Bradley was then arraigned in Justice of the Peace court in Georgetown. The judge listed bail at $2.9 million cash and ordered Bradley to surrender his passport if he has one, Guarini said. Police said Bradley did not post bail and was locked up in the Sussex Correctional Institute.
 
Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices