Justin Drabick joined the WBOC weather team in December 2009. Prior to joining WBOC, Justin worked at WMDT in Salisbury for five years and was their chief meteorologist. Justin received a bachelor of science degree in meteorology and a minor in environmental geography from Millersville University.

Justin is a member of the American Meteorological Society and holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation from the society.

This is the highest honor a broadcast meteorologist can attain and Justin was the first on Delmarva to achieve this honor. He also teaches a weather course offered at Salisbury University in their Geography department.

It was the winter nor'easters that got Justin interested in meteorology while in elementary school. Justin's favorite interest in meteorology is air-sea interaction so he enjoys forecasting coastal winter storms and marine weather. He also enjoys living on Delmarva because of the ocean, the friendly people, and the seafood.

Besides analyzing the weather, his other interests are working out at the gym, bodyboarding and surfing year-round, crabbing, fishing, and baseball.