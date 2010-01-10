Accused Lewes Pediatrician to be Tested for HIV

Dr. Earl Bradley is shown last month being led into custody by state police detectives. (Photo: WBOC)

LEWES, Del. (AP)- A prosecutor says a Delaware pediatrician accused of sexually abusing patients will be tested for HIV.

Fifty-six-year-old Dr. Earl Bradley of Lewes has been charged with raping nine girls and prosecutors say there may be as many as 100 victims. Deputy Attorney General Paula T. Ryan, the chief prosecutor for Sussex County, says such tests are standard procedure in all sexual abuse cases.

Ryan says the state Department of Correction will handle the testing, but she did not know how long it would take to obtain test results. Bradley is being held on $2.9 million bond at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.