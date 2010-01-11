Beebe Responds to Previous Investigation of Accused Pediatrician

LEWES, Del. - Beebe Medical Center said it had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by accused Lewes pediatrician Earl Bradley during an investigation in 2005, according to a statement.

Milford police said they received complaints against Bradley in 2005, but the case was never prosecuted. Bradley, 56, is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting several young patients at his practice near Lewes.

"Beebe Medical Center understands we have a duty to report when we have knowledge of any circumstances that may impact a physician's ability to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety. In 2005, we had no knowledge of any issues requiring such reporting," according to the statement from Vice President of Corporate Affairs Wallace Hudson.

"The hospital's oversight of a physician's clinical practice exists only while the physician is in the hospital. The hospital has no knowledge of and, of course, no jurisdiction over what happens in the physician's private office," the statement reads.

Beebe said it received a subpoena from the Delaware Attorney General's Office on April 7, 2005, asking for records of complaints and any disciplinary records for Bradley, according to the statement.

"Before any records were turned over, the matter was dropped. From the time that subpoena was received (April 7, 2005), until we received notification that the investigation was closed (October 5, 2005), we were never told the reason for the investigation," the statement said. In fact, Beebe said it never discovered the reason for that investigation until recent news stories.

The hospital said it assigned a chaperone to Bradley while visiting patients at Beebe for a time in 2005.

"In 2005, we first heard vague rumors about alleged incidents concerning Dr. Bradley in Pennsylvania. And though we don't generally operate on such rumors, out of an abundance of caution we felt it prudent to require Dr. Bradley to have a chaperone whenever seeing patients inside the hospital," the statement said.

Beebe said that requirement was lifted when the investigation ended.