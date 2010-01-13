Police Department Defends Actions in Pediatrician Case

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Delaware police department defends how it handled an investigation of a pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting patients.

Gov. Jack Markell has said he will order a review of how complaints about 56-year-old Dr. Earl Bradley of Lewis were handled before Bradley was arrested last month on charges of assaulting children.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Beau Biden has asked the state solicitor to determine whether anyone failed to report suspicions of unprofessional conduct by Bradley in 2005 to the state medical licensing board. That's when Milford police investigated a complaint that he had inappropriately kissed a 3-year-old.

A Milford Police Department spokesman says he believes the agency will be vindicated in the attorney general's investigation. He says police maintain they tried to lodge a complaint in 2005, but the Division of Professional Regulation refused the report.

Bradley is charged with multiple counts of rape and related offense. He is being held on $2.9 million secured bond.

Editor's note: This corrects an earlier version of this story that contained inaccurate information provided by the Associated Press.