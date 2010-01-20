Patient's Parents Sue Pediatrician Accused of Rape

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The parents of a patient of a pediatrician charged with raping several children are suing the doctor and Beebe Medical Center, where he worked.

The suit filed late Tuesday accuses 56-year-old Dr. Earl Bradley of sexually abusing a child twice in December and charges that Beebe failed to report concerns about Bradley's conduct for years.

Bradley, of Lewes, is charged with more than 30 felonies and prosecutors suspect he may have molested more than 100 children over the past decade. He is being held with bond set at $2.9 million after being arrested last month and charged with sexually assaulting several patients last year, with some of the attacks allegedly videotaped by Bradley.