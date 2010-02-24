Spokesman: Markell Back's Push for Slavery Apology

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Gov. Jack Markell is supporting a push for the state's General Assembly to apologize for Delaware's role in slavery.

Markell spokesman Brian Selander said Tuesday that the governor would "be inclined to sign it" if a measure ever made it to his desk. On Monday, Dover's City Council passed a resolution that called on Delaware state lawmakers to apologize.

In addition to being a slave state until the Civil War, Delaware had racially segregated schools until 1954 and discriminatory Jim Crow laws for much of the 20th century.

Senate Majority Leader Patricia Blevins said that she would entertain debate on the Senate floor, but does not know if lawmakers would want to spend time on that debate.