DVD Review: Whirlwind

In Manhattan, Sean and Bobby have been a couple for three years. They live in separate apartments now but are deciding to buy a house together. Bobby wants to settle down, be domestic while Sean has apprehension because he still wants to party and be "free." Sean loves Bobby but thinks that settling down is for old people. He still feels young and doesn't want to be necessarily tied down.

While Sean respects somebody like Bobby's uncle who is celebrating his silver anniversary with his boyfriend and life-partner Owen, Sean doesn't want to behave like them. Sean wants to go out, drink and dance all night long. He doesn't want to be domestic.

One night after Bobby's sister has a theater show, she introduces Sean and Bobby to Drake, played devilishly delicious by David A. Rudd who immediately inserts himself into their lives and begins to manipulate them. He plays on their insecurities, particularly Sean's, intentionally to cause trouble in Sean's relationship.

Rudd, besides having a model's good looks, is a skilled and amazing, New York theater actor. His character may be scheming but is also walking seduction, a charmer of the dangerous kind. Drake may not seem defensive. Drake is smooth and suave, but there are moments when Rudd allows us to see Drake's vulnerability, his inner pain.

Director Richard LeMay, working from a script by Jason Brown, is able to create spaces for not only Rudd, but his other five principal actors to show their character's vulnerabilities, their inner pains. Each has his own issue to work through. Essentially, LeMay allows them to be human, to be just like everyone else, which in a film about gay men, is probably the best thing you can do.

Sean and Bobby's relationship takes the forefront. Sean is played by Broadway actor Bryan West who is completely comfortable center stage. As you watch him, you feel the pull that every man experiences of settling down, giving up being a bachelor, and getting into a long-term relationship.

West clearly and convincingly shows that it is a struggle, especially when you love someone, and West clearly and convincingly portrays his character as loving Bobby, played by Alexis Suarez, a Dominican who looks like a bodybuilder. Suarez shows us Bobby's fears, masked of course by arrogant maturity.

The cast is rounded out with Brad Anderson as Desmond, Mr. One-Night-Stand, Mark Ford as Mick, the sassy, black chef whose lover recently died, and Desmond Dutcher as JD, the real estate agent who's drifting in life and socially awkward.

This movie is basically a series of parties and get-togethers at friend's houses or bars. It's clearly a New York film but it features great acting in an unlikely drama.

Five Stars out of Five

Unrated but for Mature Audiences Only

Running Time: 1 hr. and 39 mins.