Audit: Some Progress in Md. Prison Health System

BALTIMORE (AP)- A state audit says there have been some improvements in inmate health care at Maryland prisons, but more needs to be done to help inmates with long-term conditions.

The Office of Legislative Audits released a report Monday on the state prison health care system. It says the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services progressed in areas such as making sure inmates were examined within seven days of an arrest, and with creating a program for methadone addicts.

However, auditors found "minimal progress" in treating inmates with chronic conditions such as HIV and diabetes, and demanding contractors improve in areas where they have shortfalls.

The state promised to make improvements after reaching a settlement last year with groups that sued over prison health conditions.