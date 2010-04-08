Del. Supreme Court Orders Former Judge Disbarred

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The Delaware Supreme Court has ordered that a former judge be disbarred after admitting that he sexually abused an 11-year-old boy more than 30 years ago.

The order issued by the court on Wednesday said the disbarment of William C. Bradley Jr. was based on "professional misconduct involving moral turpitude."

The 72-year-old Bradley resigned in January from the Court of Common Pleas in the face of two civil lawsuits that were eventually settled. Bradley admitted after resigning that he molested the boy in December of 1975. The second suit was filed by a John Doe.

The Associated Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.