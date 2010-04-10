Md. Panel Working on Changes to School Credit Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The head of a Maryland House committee tasked with weighing a bill to give tax credits to firms that fund private school scholarships says people are drafting amendments to the legislation.

House Ways and Means Chairwoman Sheila Hixson says committee members may have a verdict Saturday on how to alter the controversial bill.

Some opponents of the legislation say it's too close to voucher programs and could wind up funding schools with discriminatory hiring practices.

The legislation would also give companies the tax credit if they contribute to enrichment programs for public school students or continuing teacher education. Bill supporters say private schools save Maryland $1.5 billion a year in education spending.

The Senate has approved the measure and Gov. Martin O'Malley has endorsed it.

Read Senate Bill 385: http://mlis.state.md.us/2010rs/billfile/SB0385.htm