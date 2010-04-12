Del. Pedestrian Deaths Prompt Crackdown on Walkers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware highway officials say they are stepping up enforcement after a string of pedestrian deaths on state roads.

Police say two pedestrians were killed last week and two more were injured in four separate accidents. The deaths bring the total of pedestrian deaths on Delaware highways so far this year to nine, compared with two for the same period last year.

Office of Highway Safety spokeswoman Andrea Summers attributes the deaths primarily to many pedestrians crossing outside designated intersections or crosswalks.

Summers says state police and police in Laurel, Seaford, Dover, Newark and Wilmington will be conducting more patrols specifically targeting pedestrians. She says they will be stepping up enforcement for drivers too.