Some Sussex Officials Push for Growth Management

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP)- Some Sussex County officials are pushing for the county to hire a land-use planner and pass new laws to manage growth.

Councilwoman Joan Deaver says she has asked that county planners draft an ordinance that would include the capacity of schools and roads in discussions about new construction. Deaver's Lewes-area district has seen two-thirds of the development in the county since last year.

Sussex County hasn't had a professional land-use planner since the previous one retired last year. County administrators say they have spoken with candidates for the position but haven't hired anyone because of budget restrictions.