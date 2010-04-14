DE DMV Apologizes for Muslim Headscarf Photo Flap

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP)- The head of Delaware's Division of Motor Vehicles says a DMV employee initially refused to allow a Muslim teenager to have her driver's license photo taken wearing a head scarf.

DMV Director Jennifer L. Cohan says the teenager did eventually have her driver's license photo taken wearing the head scarf, but the agency has apologized to her for the incident, which included inappropriate comments made by customers at the Georgetown office April 9.

The Pennsylvania chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement Tuesday thanking the Delaware DMV for promptly offering the apology.

DOT spokesman Mike Williams says scarves are allowed as long as the driver's face can be seen.