Police Seek Del. Man Accused of Shooting Nephew

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington police are looking for a 48-year-old New Castle-area man accused of shooting his nephew during a fight.

The 18-year-old victim told police that he was at a relative's home in the 100 block of West 29th Street on Tuesday afternoon when he started arguing with his cousin.

Police say the fight spilled out onto the street and Antonio Feliciano, the teen's uncle, began shooting at him, striking him in the buttocks, leg and arm. Feliciano and the victim's cousin then got into a blue Pontiac G-6 and drove off.

The teen was taken to Christiana Hospital where police say he was listed in serious condition.

Police say they have obtained a warrant charging Feliciano with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during a felony.