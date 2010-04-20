FBI File on Accused Museum Shooter Dates to 1963

WASHINGTON (AP)- The Associated Press has obtained documents showing that James von Brunn, who died before he could stand trial in the shooting death of a Holocaust museum security guard, first came to the FBI's attention 47 years ago, when he was accused of making a death threat over a business dispute.

The FBI released documents about the 1963 incident in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the AP.

Von Brunn denied making the threat, and authorities declined to prosecute.

The dispute involved $1,000 that von Brunn, a commercial artist, said he was owed by a Greensboro, N.C., company. A company official said von Brunn called him and threatened to kill him because he had not been paid. Von Brunn acknowledged calling the man at home but said he never directly threatened him.