Md. to Receive $20 Million Federal Energy Grant

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland will receive a $20 million energy efficiency grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Vice President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that 25 communities, governments and nonprofit groups were selected to receive a portion of $452 million in stimulus funding to speed up energy efficiency building retrofit projects.

The grant will go to Maryland's Department of Housing and Community Development. Maryland leaders hope to target individual households, multifamily rental properties and commercial properties for energy-efficiency retrofits. Grant money will also help fund bulk purchases of supplies and equipment to help businesses, homeowners and multifamily housing units reduce energy costs.

Maine, Michigan, Missouri and New Hampshire are slated to receive similar statewide grants.