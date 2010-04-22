U-Md. Hands Over Missing Video in Beating Case

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)- University of Maryland officials have handed over missing surveillance footage to attorneys for a student who was beaten by Prince George's County police.

The 90 minutes of footage had been missing from about 60 hours of video subpoenaed by the lawyers. They hoped it could help shed light on what happened March 3, when police in riot gear confronted rowdy basketball fans after Maryland defeated Duke.

A separate video taken by a student shows three county police officers in riot gear beating student John McKenna.

A campus police spokesman says officials were never trying to hide the footage from the university's cameras. He says about three minutes of footage is still missing because of a technician's error.

McKenna's lawyers say they aren't satisfied with the explanation.