Interior Dept. Seeks Bids for Del. Wind Power Site

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The federal government has taken a key step toward bringing an offshore wind farm to Delaware.

The Interior Department announced Wednesday that it is seeking expressions of interest from wind power developers.

NRG Bluewater Wind, which has a contract to supply Delmarva Power with wind power, has already said it is interested in building a wind farm off Rehoboth Beach. NRG President Peter Mandelstam said the decision allows his company to move ahead and seek permitting and financing.

The farm would be the nation's first offshore wind project, although the technology is already in widespread use in Europe. Proposed projects in the United States have met with resistance from opponents who have questioned its impact on wildlife and scenic vistas.