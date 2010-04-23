Police: UD Teaching Assistant Arrested

NEWARK, Del. (AP/WBOC)- University of Delaware officials say a teaching assistant has been placed on administrative leave after he failed to register as a sex offender.

Campus police arrested 40-year-old Charles Maurice Green of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday after state police told them he did not register as a sex offender within three days of his employment. Green enrolled at the university in the spring and has worked as a teaching assistant since February.

UD spokesman John Brennan says officials did not know of Green's sex offender status until police told them.

New York's sex offender registry shows that Green was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years probation after a 2005 conviction for second-degree rape involving a 14-year-old girl.

Following his Wednesday arraignment, Green was released on bond. He has been placed on paid administrative leave and ordered not to return to campus until the case is resolved, UD officials said.