Ford Posts $2 Billion Profit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ford Posts $2 Billion Profit

Posted:

  • NationalMore>>

  • US says Russian hack did not compromise power grid, plants

    US says Russian hack did not compromise power grid, plants

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:33:20 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:35:57 GMT
    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a Russian government hacking operation did not compromise operations at any of the nation's commercial nuclear power plants.More
    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a Russian government hacking operation did not compromise operations at any of the nation's commercial nuclear power plants.More

  • State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn't picked up

    State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn't picked up

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:53:46 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:35:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami...
    State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More
    State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More

  • Rapid building technique gets scrutiny after bridge collapse

    Rapid building technique gets scrutiny after bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:43:47 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:26:24 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). this March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami....(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). this March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami....
    The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More
    The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More
    •   

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. says it earned $2.1 billion in the first quarter, another sign the economy is improving as people spend more on big-ticket items like cars.

Ford said its net income per share was 50 cents for the quarter.

That's an about-face from the same period last year when it lost $1.4 billion, or 60 cents per share, at the height of the recession. It was Ford's fourth straight positive quarter and its highest quarterly profit in six years.

Ford, the only Detroit-area automaker to shun government aid and stay out of bankruptcy protection last year, gained market share from crosstown rivals General Motors Co. and Chrysler Group LLC.

It also benefited from Toyota Motor Corp.'s safety recalls of millions of vehicles. Ford was one of the top brands considered by Toyota owners who were shopping for a new car, Kelley Blue Book said.

In a sign of its confidence in the economic recovery, Ford said it's boosting North American production in the second quarter to 625,000 vehicles, a 9 percent increase over first-quarter levels.

The increase could mean additional hiring by Ford, but Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth said Tuesday it's too early to say if the company will be adding workers.

"If we continue to grow, maybe we'll talk about that sometime later," Booth said.

The company was profitable in its key North American market, but it also made money in Asia, South America and Europe. In the U.S., it saw strong sales of the F-150 pickup and Ford Fusion sedan, while the new Fiesta small car sold well in Asia.

Booth said the company is seeing some economic recovery, especially in the U.S., but the recovery isn't exceeding Ford's earlier prediction of 11.5 million to 12.5 million in total U.S. sales for the year. That would be up from 10.4 million in 2009 but far below sales of more than 16 million five years ago.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy-poisoning response

    Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy-poisoning response

    Saturday, March 17 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-03-17 07:23:46 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:35:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). British national flag flutters in front of the British Embassy with the Ukraine Hotel, right, in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 16, 2018. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday accused Britain of ...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). British national flag flutters in front of the British Embassy with the Ukraine Hotel, right, in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 16, 2018. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday accused Britain of ...
    Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador to Russia for talks in heightening dispute over a nerve agent attack in Britain.More
    Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador to Russia for talks in heightening dispute over a nerve agent attack in Britain.More

  • Retirees protest across Spain to demand pension hike

    Retirees protest across Spain to demand pension hike

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-03-17 13:43:54 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:34:35 GMT
    Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied in protests across the country Saturday to ask for an increase in public pension payouts for retirees.More
    Tens of thousands of elderly Spaniards rallied in protests across the country Saturday to ask for an increase in public pension payouts for retirees.More

  • EU releases list of US products that could face tariffs

    EU releases list of US products that could face tariffs

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:03:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:34:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2013, file photo, finished galvanized steel coils await shipment at ArcelorMittal Steel's hot dip galvanizing line in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to raise pr...(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2013, file photo, finished galvanized steel coils await shipment at ArcelorMittal Steel's hot dip galvanizing line in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to raise pr...
    The EU has published a list of U.S. products it plans to introduce duties on if the 28-nation bloc is not exempted from President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.More
    The EU has published a list of U.S. products it plans to introduce duties on if the 28-nation bloc is not exempted from President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices