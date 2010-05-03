Md.'s Harriet Tubman National Park to Get $462,650

Harriet Tubman, who led hundreds of slaves to freedom during the Civil War, was born on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland legislators have secured $462,650 in federal funding for Dorchester County's Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park.

Sen. Barbara Mikulski announced the appropriation Monday, adding that she has requested an additional $500,000 in this year's transportation and housing funding bill for the park.

The federal aid will be used to design and build the park's visitor center and other facilities, such as a memorial garden and exhibits, walking paths, and bike facilities, according to Mikulski staffers.

Mikulski says the project is expected to bring thousands of additional tourists to Maryland's Eastern Shore, as well as honor Tubman's legacy.

