Maryland Man Grabs Rockfish Crown

Kevin Howell's 52.5lb striper was good enough to win the amateur division of the 27th Annual Championship on the Chesapeake fishing tournament.

PASADENA, Md.- A Maryland man is now the "rockfish king" of the Chesapeake Bay.

Kevin Howell of Edgewater landed a 52.5 pound striper on Friday, April 30, the first day of the 27th Annual Championship on the Chesapeake tournament. When the contest ended on Tuesday, Howell's monster fish was enough to earn him nearly $22,000 in the amateur division.

Howell caught his whopper using a 9-inch white shad off a planer board.

According to the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishermen's Association which organizes the Championship, technology played an important part in this year's event. For the first time ever, anglers received text messages throughout the day, keeping them updated on the current leading fish weights. The information allowed the fishermen to quickly release any fish that wouldn't put them in contention.

Prizes will be awarded for winners in all divisions later this month in Severna Park.