Maryland Legal Aid Clinics Get $2.4 Million Award

OXON HILL, Md. (AP)- Thirteen legal aid clinics in Maryland are sharing a $2.4 million windfall that will help keep some struggling programs open.

The award stems from a long-running suit over excessive cell phone fees. A total of $7.6 million was awarded in a class-action suit against Cellular One. Affected customers got an average of $30 each, but $2.4 million went unclaimed. The lawyers asked that the remaining money be used for consumer protection efforts.

The money will allow Community Legal Services of Prince George's County to reopen its Oxon Hill office, which closed last year.

Maryland Legal Aid in Baltimore is receiving the largest amount- $911,000. The money will help close a funding gap that has formed because of a decline in interest income used to fund legal aid programs.